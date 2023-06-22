Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman Wayde Byard, accused of lying to a special grand jury investigating two student-on-student sexual assaults in 2021, was acquitted of perjury by a Loudoun Circuit Court jury on Thursday.
Byard, of Frederick County, said after the verdict that he forgot details of a May 28, 2021, phone call with Stone Bridge High School Principal Timothy J. Flynn shortly after the first assault in a Stone Bridge bathroom when he testified before the grand jury on Aug, 2, 2022. Flynn testified on June 20 that he told Byard that the first victim alleged she'd been sexually assaulted.
But Byard noted about 14 months elapsed between the call and his testimony. He said he may have misspoke, but he didn't lie to the grand jury.
"We may have remembered things differently, and, as far as we're concerned, both accurately. I have nothing against Tim Flynn," Byard said. "Looking back, if I said, I don't know, I can't recall, things might have gone much easier."
Byard, hired in 2000, said he doesn't know if he'll return to LCPS. He was placed on unpaid leave after being indicted in December. He said he will be paid for the time he was on leave, but must pay the fees of his attorney Jennifer L. Leffler.
