LEESBURG — In averaging 38.1 points per game coming into the Region 4C semifinals, the Sherando football team had proven it knows how to score in bunches this year.
The Warriors would have needed to score on virtually every possession in order to keep up with a Loudoun County's physical and clutch offense on Friday night, though.
The Captains recorded 485 yards — including 397 on the ground — and scored touchdowns on seven of their first eight possessions before kneeling down twice on their ninth to wrap up a 49-28 win over Sherando at Sonny Pearson Stadium.
Senior running back Jason Murray rushed for 281 yards and three touchdowns (12, 24 and 29 yards) on 30 carries and senior quarterback Zach Hensch completed 4 of 6 passes for 88 yards and two TDs and rushed for 38 yards and two scores to lead the way for Loudoun County. The Captains gave up a season-high in points as well as 343 yards (just 47 of it rushing), but they were never in danger of surrendering their lead.
Loudoun County (12-0) will host fellow unbeaten Kettle Run (12-0) in the Region 4C title game at 1 p.m. on Nov. 26. The Cougars beat Millbrook 38-14 in Friday's other semifinal.
The Captains led 28-7 at the half, and that was more than enough cushion to hold off Sherando's explosive offense once it finally started clicking in the second half. The Warriors (7-5) scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions after halftime, but Sherando never got closer than 14 points because Loudoun County answered with a touchdown of its own each time.
"With a team like Loudoun County, when you get behind by two scores, it puts a lot of pressure on you, because you know they're going to control the ball and control the clock," Sherando coach Jake Smith said. "Once that game started heading in that direction, we basically had to match it score for score at that point, and get a couple stops. The ball didn't roll our way tonight in that regard."
The Warriors tipped away Hensch's third-and-goal pass early in the second quarter, and Luke Morrison followed by missing a 22-yard field goal attempt to keep the score 14-0. But that was Sherando's lone stop.
Loudoun County's five starting offensive linemen average 252 pounds per player, and they paved for a way for another large force in the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Murray.
Not counting the two the late kneel-downs, the Captains averaged 8.2 yards per rush on 49 attempts, with Dean Morrad adding 82 yards on seven carries. The pass that Sherando knocked away to set up the field goal was Loudoun County's first pass attempt after 19 runs to start the game. Murray had 12 carries for 147 yards in the first quarter alone.
"We've been the smallest team every time we've stepped out on the field this year," said Smith, whose team lost one of its bigger players, 5-foot-11, 220-pound defensive lineman Carlos Chavez, to an injury in the first quarter on Friday. "It's given us issues at different times. We've tried to give some options to be successful on offense and on defense to try and control that line of scrimmage, and we weren't able to do that tonight.
"[The Captains] worked us up front. Our kids played extremely hard, but the size of that front and the athleticism there was really difficult to overcome."
Senior AJ Santiago (five catches, 157 yards, two touchdowns) provided some heat on a frigid night to Sherando by taking a pass from sophomore Micah Carlson (14 of 24 for 282 yards, four TDs, two interceptions) in the right flat, then cutting inside a defender and sprinting down the right sideline for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play after the missed field goal. For the first time since Oct. 7, the Warriors had Noah Smith active to handle kicking duties, and he made the first of his four extra-points attempts to cut the Captains' lead to 14-7 with 9:53 left in the second quarter.
That was as close as Sherando would get, as Loudoun County made some big plays in the passing game and on defense to take a 28-7 halftime lead.
Hensch led Joey Fitzpatrick perfectly down the middle for a 28-yard touchdown on fourth-and-6 to cap a 10-play, 78-yard on the Captains' next possession to make it 21-7 with 4:06 left in the first half.
Carlson then threw behind senior Gavin Blye (six catches, 99 yards, TD) on a toss toward the right sideline, and Aaron DiLorenzo intercepted it at midfield with 2:26 left in the half. That was plenty of time for Loudoun County and Hensch. Four plays later, Hensch found Jackson Snyder streaking down the sideline for a 36-yard touchdown and a 28-7 lead with just 29 seconds left in the half.
With a 21-point lead at the half, Loudoun County coach Matt Reidenbaugh couldn't ask to be in a better position.
"We try to control the game through our front," Reidenbaugh said. "[The offensive line] is a great group and they've led us all year. Tonight, we felt like it was an opportunity for them to take us to Thanksgiving weekend, which is a big goal for our program."
The Warriors put up at tremendous fight in the second half, moving the ball like few teams have against the Captains and forcing Loudoun County to try and convert in some tough situations.
The Captains converted a third-and-9 with a 13-yard Hensch pass from the Sherando 30 on the drive that made it 35-14 (Hensch one-yard TD run); had Hensch pick up four yards on the first play of the fourth quarter on fourth-and-1 from the Warrior 29 on the possession that made it 42-21 (Murray 29-yard TD run); and Hensch ran the ball up the middle on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 2:43 left to make it 49-28.
"I feel like we did our best," said Sherando captain and two-way linemen Charlie Clawson, who tied for the team lead with 11 tackles (three solo). "I feel like we did everything we possibly could on the field tonight."
Smith agreed.
"We take pride here in how we play," Smith said. "The things that you can't always measure, but if you're at the game, you can see it. I think our kids played hard and played with a lot of heart. That's something that we talk about it, and I couldn't be more proud of them for that."
After throwing two interceptions in the first half, Carlson made outstanding throws on each of his TDs in the second half. He led Santiago on a 29-yard pass over the middle in the back of the end zone to convert a fourth-and-11 to make it 28-14, connected with Jacob Manuel (four catches, 33 yards) from six yards out on a third-and-goal on an out pattern to make it 35-21; and fired a dart over the middle that Blye caught neat the goal line on fourth-and-7 for a 28-yard TD to make it 42-28 with 7:02 left.
"He made a bad read on one [interception] early in the game, and the second one was more of a physical error in getting the ball to his target," Smith said. "But he didn't let it rattle him or didn't let it faze him. He came back and continued to throw the ball and continued to do good things for us. He did well in the running game for us as well and escaping the pocket."
Sadness was evident among the Sherando players after Friday's game, but there was also a lot of pride in what the team accomplished.
The Warriors won seven games for the first time since 2019, won a playoff game for the first time since 2018, and captured the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple awarded by The Winchester Star to the team that fares best in games involving Winchester-Frederick County teams.
Clawson noted Sherando had to deal with adversity before the season started, as three players were involved in a car accident, two of whom weren't able to play this season. But the Warriors came together for a year to remember.
"I'm so proud of everybody on the team," Clawson said. "I love my guys. We've been through so much adversity on this team. I'm really going to miss these guys."
"We gave it our all," said Santiago, who also added five solo tackles.
Clawson and Santiago are two of 20 seniors listed on this year's Warrior roster. That group organized a picture of themselves outside of the entrance to their locker room at Loudoun County after Friday's game. Senior linebacker Josh Metz had 11 tackles (five solo).
"This senior class is fantastic," Smith said. "I've had two years with them as the head coach here at Sherando, and I think we took a huge step forward this year. They offered great leadership for our team, they did things right in the offseason, and they continued to work and lead this group all year long. I'm going to miss each and every one of those guys."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.