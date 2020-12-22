Former Virginia Gov. Harry F. Byrd and Confederate commander John Mosby, whose names rest on Loudoun County’s Route 7 and Route 50, may have their names stripped from those highways because of their history supporting racism.
On Tuesday, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors directed staff to begin a planning process toward renaming the two primary roads — Harry Flood Byrd Highway (Route 7) and John Mosby Highway (Route 50).
Vice Chairman Koran Saines (D-Sterling), who brought the initiative forward, directed staff to also coordinate with Fairfax County, provide a cost estimate and report back no later than May 2021.
The board voted 7-0-2 with Supervisors Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin) and Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) absent for the vote.
“We should not be honoring these traitors,” Saines said. “If they had their way, myself, Chair Randall, Supervisor Glass would most likely not be sitting in front of you here today.”
Mosby fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War, while Byrd served as governor of Virginia and later represented the state in the U.S. Senate, overseeing what was known as the Byrd Machine into the 1960s.
Byrd, a Democrat, and his acolytes across the state strongly opposed integration of Virginia’s public schools. He led the massive resistance campaign in the state against school integration.
Saines said similar to Fairfax County’s recent efforts to rename Routes 29, 50, and other local highways, “I think it’s time that we follow suit and do to the right thing as well here in our county.”
Chairwoman Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Matthew Letourneau (R-Dulles) said they are looking forward to the plan ahead and coordinating with Fairfax County on the plan.
Randall agreed with her peers that the board should be careful with the re-naming process and its potential impact on emergency and mail services.
Letourneau said in his district there are many businesses and residents located along Route 50.
“If somebody is primarily known because of their segregationist views or their participation in the Confederacy, then I would agree with what my colleagues have said: It’s not necessarily somebody that we should be celebrating,” Letourneau said. “We can recognize history, and teach it, and learn it without necessarily naming something after it or celebrating it.”
Across the country, Americans have dealt with the country’s racial reckoning, including removing war memorial and Confederate symbols, signs and names.
Loudoun County and other localities across Virginia were given authority by state lawmakers to “remove, relocate or contextualize” war memorials in this year’s General Assembly session. The law went into effect in July.
The two roadways bear the same names in Clarke County.
