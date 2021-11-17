LEESBURG — A teenager charged with abduction and sexual battery against a fellow Broad Run High School student on Oct. 6 pleaded no contest Monday in Loudoun County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court.
The teenager awaits sentencing on Dec. 13.
As previously reported, the teen defendant was also found “not innocent” of charges stemming from a May 28 sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School.
Loudoun County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court Chief Judge Pamela Brooks found the evidence against the teen to be sufficient for a finding of guilt during a hearing last month. Evidence from both hearings will be used in the teen’s sentencing.
Loudon County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj (D) confirmed that the teen suspect in both the May 28 assault and the Oct. 6 assault is the same 15-year-old boy.
He was freed on a supervised release program and outfitted with an electronic monitoring device on July 27, according Biberaj. His release and outfitting with the monitoring device occurred before he started attending Broad Run High School.
Monday’s hearing, which had around 25 people including family members, media representatives and attorneys in attendance, lasted for approximately 10 minutes.
Loudoun County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Barry Zweig provided the facts of the case to the court.
He said if the office proceeded with the case, he would’ve argued that the teenager wrapped his arms around the student, covered her mouth and took her into an empty classroom where he reached under her shirt and touched her breasts.
“We just want to make sure that for the benefit of the victim, that the facts are clear, it was nonconsensual,” Biberaj said to reporters after the hearing.
Zweig said the two were walking down a hallway when the classroom bell rang. The victim made fun of the defendant, saying “you don’t want to be late to class,” considering he was a new student at Broad Run.
He then wrapped his arms around her, placed his hand over her mouth and took her inside an empty classroom, which was adjacent to his class.
The two sat inside the classroom away from any visibility for 10 minutes, according to Zweig. He said the defendant expressed he was upset with the joke before putting his hands up her shirt and onto her breasts before she dislodged herself from his grip.
The two exited the empty classroom, both going different directions.
The victim contacted a friend, consulted with the friend about the incident and reported it to a school resource officer, which precipitated an investigation.
Zweig said the abduction was caught on video.
Biberaj told reporters afterwards that her office will wait for a review from juvenile probation before making any recommendations. The office of commonwealth’s attorney will review the teen boy’s social history and psychosexual evaluation.
Attorney William Mann, who represents the teenager, was present along with his client and family members.
Mann did not proffer anything in court.
However, the teen’s mother said to reporters after the hearing she hopes her son will take the opportunity to do better.
“He’s young and has a lot to learn,” she said.
A representative of the Stone Bridge victim and her family, who are being represented by the Stanley Law Group of Virginia, said they would soon issue a response.
As previously reported, the family is pursuing a civil lawsuit against Loudoun County Public Schools under provisions of Title IX, according to the Stanley Law Group.
Additionally, the firm will represent the family’s father, who was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest during a June 22 School Board meeting.
