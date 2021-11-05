BERRYVILLE — Loudoun County developer LGV Group LLC is seeking approval to build three warehouses along Jack Enders Boulevard at the Clarke County Business Park.
The Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA) will hold a 7 p.m. Dec. 1 public hearing on plans for the 12½-acre site, near the Berryville Glen subdivision.
The Sterling-based LGV recently bought the property from Brent Mercke, BADA documents show.
Nearby on Station Road, LGV operates a business where metal windows and doors are assembled. The firm plans to use one of the warehouses for that business and lease the other two, according to Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
“It’s just assembling” at that business, Dunkle pointed out. “There’s no manufacturing of glass or metal.”
Part of the firm’s warehouse would be used for offices, she said.
The warehouses would be developed in phases, documents indicate.
The site is already zoned for business park-related uses. LGV needs approval of the site plan to begin construction.
Property to the north is zoned Open Space Residential. Land to the west is zoned for institutional and business park uses. Property to the east is zoned for detached residential structures. Land immediately to the south is in Clarke County and zoned for agriculture, open space and conservation.
Construction details shown on the site plan conform with Berryville’s zoning regulations, Dunkle said.
Eighty-five parking spaces are proposed for the site. Of those, 48 are for employees and 25 are for general business use. Those numbers exceed zoning requirements.
Additionally, plans show three spaces each for company vehicles, disabled drivers and vans transporting people with disabilities, plus three loading spaces. Those conform to the rules.
Both freestanding and wall-mounted light fixtures are to be installed on the property. Landscape buffers also are to be installed, plans show.
Public utilities run along Jack Enders in front of the site, Dunkle said.
“I’m surprised it’s taken this long” for someone to propose developing it, she said.
The public hearing will be held in the meeting room on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
