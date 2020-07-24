After hours of deliberation, the Loudoun County School Board voted early Wednesday to direct Loudoun County Public Schools administrators to implement a 100% distance learning model for the return to classes in the fall.
Earlier in Tuesday’s School Board meeting — which ran past 1 a.m. the next day — LCPS Superintendent Eric Williams told board members the division believes full-time remote learning is the best back-to-school option in the face of the COVID-19 health crisis.
While Williams’ recommendation contravened the board’s June 29 vote to implement a hybrid instructional model with a 100% distance-learning option, he emphasized the pandemic’s erratic nature means no board decision regarding the return to classes is guaranteed to be permanent.
“LCPS has consistently emphasized that decisions will be based on conditions, and that plans are subject to change given how much is unknown,” Williams said. He added staff’s reasoning is based on processing time for local COVID-19 tests, insights from school-level planners, data relating to child care and other concerns.
Per staff’s suggestion and the board’s eventual vote, the originally planned hybrid model will instead be implemented in stages, though the specifics of those stages have yet to be delineated.
In his presentation, the superintendent said this staged implementation would help the division consistently uphold public health precautions, provide more consistent instruction for students and increase the likelihood of meeting staffing needs, among other forecasted benefits.
Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Ashley Ellis followed Williams, presenting a rundown of progress and challenges with planning for both hybrid and distance learning procedures. The greatest shortcoming of the hybrid model, she said, is that it is “impossible for [LCPS] to completely eliminate the risk of COVID-19 within schools and administrative offices.”
“I think we need to be really realistic about that,” Ellis added.
Meanwhile, she said many Loudoun teachers and school principals are optimistic about distance learning — though, as indicated at last week’s Loudoun Education Association-hosted ”Solidarity for Safety” rally, some are not so much optimistic as they are adamant.
“With the hybrid model, there are too many unanswered questions,” incoming LEA President Sandy Sullivan said during Tuesday’s public comment section. “Now is the time to fully focus on making distance learning successful ... and ensuring all our students’ needs are met through distance learning.”
