A Memorial Day tradition has been moved to July.
With Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay at home order to deal with COVID-19 in effect until June 10, the 33rd annual Loudoun Street Mile in Winchester has been moved from May 25 to Saturday, July 25.
Meet director and Runners’ Retreat owner Mark Stickley said the July 25 date was about the furthest he could have pushed the race back. Stickley is also the cross country coach at Handley High School, and practice for the season begins on Aug. 3. The Virginia High School League cross country state championships were held Nov. 16 last year.
“As much as I want to have it in June, my concern is that if the governor comes out and says if everything is shut down until June 30, then we have to move it again,” Stickley said. “I just wanted to move it once.”
Stickley hopes the event will still be a huge draw even with the two-month postponement. Virtual racing — in which people run by themselves at various locations to practice COVID-19 social distancing — has picked up in recent weeks, but it’s not quite the same as running with a pack of people while feeding off the energy of your fellow runners and the fans who are cheering.
Last year’s Loudoun Street Mile had more than 500 registrants for its six divisions.
“I know a lot of people are chomping at the bit to get a race in,” Stickley said. “Once [people are cleared for road racing] and the racing season hits, it’s going to be crazy out there.”
The Loudoun Street Mile will once again serve as a Virginia state championship competition for the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA). For the second straight year, the Loudoun Street Mile will also serve as a host for the Collegiate Road Mile National Championships through a partnership with the Collegiate Running Association (CRA).
Proceeds from the race benefit The Laurel Center in Winchester, which helps victims of domestic and sexual violence. The Loudoun Street Mile has raised more than $40,000 for The Laurel Center since 2002.
Runners can register at loudounstreetmile.com (online registration ends at 6:59 p.m. on July 24) or at Runner’s Retreat on the mall at 135 N. Loudoun St. (business hours are from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday). People can also register at Runners’ Retreat from 6:30 a.m.-8:15 a.m. on race day. Race packets can be picked up at Runners’ Retreat starting approximately July 13.
All races will start at 1604 S. Loudoun St. near Blue Ridge Electric. The one-mile fitness walk ($15) starts at 8 a.m., and that will be followed by the women’s race (8:30 a.m., $25, age 15 and older); the girls’ race (8:50 a.m., $20, ages 6-14); the boys’ race (9:10 a.m., $25, ages 6-14); the men’s race (9:30 a.m., $25, ages 15 and older); and the untimed 100-yard tot trot (9:50 a.m., $10, age 5 and under, girls and boys run separately). The awards ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the yard in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Prize money will be awarded to the top five runners and first masters runner (40 and older) for each gender. The amount is equal for both men and women — first, $500; second, $250; third, $150; fourth, $100; fifth, $75; first Masters finisher, $75. For collegiate runners, it’s $500 for first, $250 for second and $100 for third.
Stickley is concerned about the level of sponsorship that he’ll have for the race because of how many businesses are struggling financially with COVID-19. Stickley said the fact that the race is later might give more businesses time to figure out if they can sponsor the race.
“I sent out sponsor letters. I heard back from a number of them, but I did not follow up with the rest because that’s when everything started to hit [with COVID-19],” Stickley said. “I felt pretty bad asking people for money, especially given the fact I didn’t know when the race was going to happen and if it was going to happen. I know everybody is kind of in dire straits right now. It’s a tough spot for everybody.
“Now that I have a date, I can go back to some of them, but I realize it’s going to be very difficult for some of these folks to sponsor again. Some of them I need to talk to personally and see what they have.”
Runners’ Retreat and JK Solutions are back as the main sponsors. Others that Stickley said have signed on as of Monday morning are Winchester Orthopaedic Associates, Active Health Chiropractic, Johnny Blue, Chick-fil-A, Blue Ridge Pediatrics, Signet Marketing, the Insurance Center of Winchester, Matthew Lofton Photography, and New Balance. Last year’s race had 29 sponsors.
Sponsorship levels are platinum ($1,000), gold ($500), silver ($250), and bronze ($100), but Stickley said he’d be happy with whatever he can get.
Stickley hopes that the event might attract more runners than usual because of the current ban on mass running events. Stickley had about 70 people pre-register before Northam first mandated certain types of businesses close in mid-March, and he’s prepared to refund money to those people if July 25 doesn’t work for them.
“What I might lose in sponsorship I hope I can make up for in number of participants,” Stickley said. “That would be nice.
“July may not be the most convenient time — we’re going to hit vacations, [school-age runners] are going to feel like they’re out of shape because cross country is just getting started, but I’m hoping people will just want to run a race.”
Stickley does hope COVID-19 is controlled enough to run in July, because he doesn’t see a reasonable alternative after that.
“Cross country is a lot of work and keeping [Runners’ Retreat] going is a lot of work,” Stickley said. “If we didn’t have [July 25], we couldn’t do it until December. And that kind of interrupts the winter series races. It would be really odd to have a one-mile road race in [December].
“And when you’re running faster races like that, it’s pretty nice to be running in warmer weather. When you’re running faster, you want to make sure your muscles are good and warm and ready to roll. Running a race like that in colder weather, you have a little higher chance of pulling a hamstring or something like that. I’d much rather have it in the summer. If it doesn’t happen in July, I’m going to be extremely disappointed and will have to think long and hard about if we can do it at all.”
Last year’s winners were Robby Creese of State College, Pa., in the men’s race (4 minutes, 12.5 seconds); Emil Stanford of Front Royal in the boys’ race (5:07.8); Amy Cashin of Morgantown, W.Va., in the women’s race (4:41.7), and Ruby Ostrander of Winchester in the girls’ race (5:55.6).
