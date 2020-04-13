Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain this afternoon. High near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.