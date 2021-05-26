The Loudoun Street Mile is back on its traditional Memorial Day spot on the calendar.
Last year’s event was postponed until July due to COVID-19. This year’s 34th annual Loudoun Street Mile will take place on Monday and again feature COVID-19 protocols.
The day starts at 8 a.m. with the untimed fitness walk. Starting at 8:30 runners will be sent off in waves. The LSM used waves last year, and waves have become standard practice in road races and cross country races in the area since.
The top 50 men will run in the first wave at 8:30, followed by the top 50 women at 8:40. The third wave will feature the next fastest 50 runners, regardless of gender, at 8:50, and each wave of 50 after that will start 10 minutes after the previous wave. Families will have an opportunity to run together in the final waves. A 100-yard Tot Trot will take place after the final wave.
Each race starts at 1604 S. Loudoun St. near Blue Ridge Electric and ends in the walking mall.
Last year’s race had 247 registrants and more than more than 200 runners. Loudoun Street figures to be significantly busier this year. On Monday evening, event director Mark Stickley said 241 people had registered, with interest in the LSM growing daily over the previous week.
Stickley received plenty of praise after last year’s race, which also featured runners spaced six feet apart of each other at the starting line with the help of “X’s” on the street.
“What we did last year worked very nicely, I thought,” Stickley said. “I just kind of liked that format. Run 50 at a time, and off we go, so that’s what we’re going to do again this year.”
Stickley said he won’t put a cap on the number of people who register because of the distancing measures that are in place. The LSM won’t allow race-day registration, but people can register online through 5 p.m. on Sunday at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Winchester/2015LoudounStreetMile.
Proceeds from the race benefit The Laurel Center in Winchester, which helps victims of domestic and sexual violence. The LSM raised $2,500 for The Laurel Center last year.
The LSM will serve as a Virginia state championship competition for the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) for the eighth straight year.
For the third straight year, the LSM will serve as a Collegiate Running Association (CRA) Road Mile Championship Race. Anyone who has taken at least one college class in the first half of 2021 is eligible for awards. The top three collegians for each gender will receive money. First place gets $500, second gets $250 and third gets $100.
Last year’s races were won by two grad students, former Virginia Tech All-American and 26-year-old Daniel Jaskowak (4:14.1) for the men and former West Virginia University All-American and 25-year-old Amy Cashin (4:48.5) for the women.
As of Monday evening, Stickley said he’s been impressed with the quality of runners who already have signed up, including people who have won or placed in the Top 5 in recent years. Stickley said he wouldn’t be surprised if runners who don’t qualify for the NCAA nationals at this weekend’s regional track championships might enter at the last minute.
Stickley noted that a lot of high school runners usually compete, but because the track postseason has been pushed back this year due to COVID-19 some runners whose season would ordinarily be over will still be competing.
Last year, runners were asked to leave as soon as their race was over. This year, Stickley said there will be an awards ceremony. Bottled water will be available at the finish, but no food.
“All the track meets and other events I’ve been to, you have gatherings of crowds, so I see no problem having the awards ceremony,” Stickley said. “Everybody [in Winchester administration] seems cool with it.”
The cost is $30 to compete in the LSM, $20 to enter the fitness walk, and $10 to enter the Tot Trot.
Prize money will be awarded to the top five runners and first masters runner (40 and older) for each gender. The amount is equal for both men and women — first, $500; second, $300; third, $200; fourth, $150; fifth, $100; first Masters finisher (40-and-over), $75. The top three in each age group — ranging from 6 to 80-and-over for men, 70-and-over for women — will receive awards.
“I’m excited,” Stickley said. “We’ve had a great response in the past week, and we’re hoping that continues.”
