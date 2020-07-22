Organized group road racing is ready to make its return to Winchester.
The 34th annual Loudoun Street Mile will take place on Saturday, two months after it was postponed from its traditional Memorial Day date because of COVID-19.
The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with an untimed race walk, with running action starting at 9 a.m. with the first of what meet director Mark Stickley hopes will be several “waves” of runners. A group of 50 runners will spring into action every 10 minutes.
In a phone interview on Monday, Stickley said about 200 people had committed to run, but he’s hoping he’ll end up with around 350 to 400 people. Last year’s Loudoun Street Mile had more than 500 registrants.
Stickley said he’ll understand if he doesn’t get his desired participation numbers.
“I had to refund quite a few people,” Stickley said. “I think a lot of people are waiting until the last minute, but I think a lot of people just aren’t going to come. They’re just too concerned about it. I get all that.
“But I think a lot of people are ready to get out there and race against real people.”
While the point of the race is to have fun, there won’t be much time for participants to savor the fruits of their labor. In order to adhere to Virginia’s limit of 250 people for outdoor sports events, Stickley is asking people to go home as soon as the race is done with. There will be bottled water available but there will be no awards ceremony or food table. Awards and prize money will be mailed or available for pickup the week after the race.
Stickley designed the race into waves of 50 to speed things along as quickly as possible and space runners from each other. Based on entry time, the top 50 males will run at 9 a.m., and the top 50 females will run at 9:10 a.m. The third wave will be the next 50 fastest male and female runners. After that, competitors will be grouped randomly, which will allow families to run together.
All races will start at 1604 S. Loudoun St. near Blue Ridge Electric.
“In some ways, it seems like a very callous way to run a race,” Stickley said. “You run, you hit the finish line, and it’s like, ‘Thanks for coming. See you next year. We’ll be in touch.’ But I’m doing everything I can to have this race. I ran it by the police, and they’re happy with the format.
“The goal with Saturday is getting people spaced out so they can feel somewhat comfortable and not feel like they’re crowded into a big pack. ... The disclaimer I have is that if you’re really concerned about catching something, please don’t come.”
Runners who have COVID-19 symptoms should not attend.
Proceeds from the race benefit The Laurel Center in Winchester, which helps victims of domestic and sexual violence. The Loudoun Street Mile has raised more than $40,000 for The Laurel Center since 2002.
The Loudoun Street Mile will once again serve as a Virginia state championship competition for the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA). For the second straight year, the Loudoun Street Mile will also serve as a host for the Collegiate Road Mile National Championships through a partnership with the Collegiate Running Association (CRA).
Stickley said on Monday he suspects more top men will sign up, but he’s already impressed with the women’s field. Defending champion Amy Cashin — a 25-year-old from Morgantown, W.Va., and a former All-American at West Virginia University — is among those who are back. She recorded a time of 4 minutes, 41.7 seconds to win last year’s race.
“I’ve got [a few women] who have signed up who are under 4:50,” Stickley said. “The women’s race should be really good.
“I’ll be curious to see what type of shape everyone’s in given how up in the air everything’s been since March.”
Runners can register at loudounstreetmile.com (online registration ends at 5:59 p.m. on Friday) or at Runners’ Retreat on the mall at 135 N. Loudoun St. (business hours are from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today and Friday, but the deadline to register on Friday is 6 p.m.). Registration will not be available on race day. The cost is $25 for males and females age 15-and-older and $20 for boys and girls age 6-14. The fee for the fitness walk is $15.
Prize money will be awarded to the top five runners and first masters runner (40 and older) for each gender. The amount is equal for both men and women — first, $500; second, $250; third, $150; fourth, $100; fifth, $75; first Masters finisher, $75. For collegiate runners, it’s $500 for first, $250 for second and $100 for third. The top three in each age group — ranging from 6 to 80-and-over — will receive awards.
T-shirts are only available to the first 150 registrants who wish to purchase one. Those who registered prior to July 1 will receive a shirt if requested.
Bibs can be picked up at Runners’ Retreat. On race day, bib numbers can be picked up starting at 6:30 a.m. at Runners’ Retreat. Bibs will have letters indicating which “wave” to run in.
For more information, contact Stickley at (540) 665-8394 or send an email to: mark@runnersretreat.com.
