PURCELLVILLE — Last year in the Region 4C championship game at Loudoun Valley High School, the Millbrook girls’ basketball team fell behind 17-4 while struggling with the Vikings’ defensive pressure. The Pioneers made a game of it, but could never catch up.
Millbrook got off to an even worse start in Thursday’s Region 4C title game, and this time, Loudoun Valley rarely let up.
The Vikings repeated as Region 4C champions with a dominant 87-52 win. Loudoun Valley (22-0) jumped out to a 27-8 lead after one quarter by forcing nine turnovers and hitting 11 of 16 shots, and they never let their lead dip below 18 the rest of the game.
Both teams will advance to the Class 4 state quarterfinals on March 6. Millbrook (26-2) will play at a location near the winner of tonight’s Region 4D championship game between E.C. Glass and Pulaski County, while the Vikings will host the loser of that game at a neutral site near their school.
Millbrook only lost 78-70 to the Vikings after their rough start last year, but Thursday was a different story.
Loudoun Valley forced miscues and scored transition points early on with its pressure, and punished Millbrook in the paint on both offense and defense throughout the game.
The Vikings worked the ball inside and got putbacks from 5-foot-11 Louis Volker (27 points) and 6-0 Megan Stevenson (22 points), a duo who led a 37-of-60 shooting performance by the team.
On defense, those two led the way in rejecting numerous Millbrook shot attempts from close range. The Pioneers made just three shots in the first quarter and hit 17 of 52 field goals in the last three quarters.
The first quarter set the tone.
“They jumped on us early,” said Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr., whose team committed only eight turnovers after the first quarter. “We knew what they were going to do. I scouted them and prepared the kids. We got rattled and they got the best of us. It happens.”
Vikings first-year coach Bill Reynolds said his players have done an excellent job of taking teams out of their comfort zone all season.
“That press, there’s not many teams that can hang with us for four quarters,” said Reynolds, who emphasized a lot of 3-2 zone Thursday to combat Millbrook’s outside shooting. “Our team came out tonight and they were hungry, It’s a testament to how hard they work and how hard they want these victories.
“They put that press on. They just love defense and running and creating turnovers. It was a little buzz saw there at the beginning of the game that set the tempo.”
It took just nine seconds for Jordan Campbell (12 points) to put the Vikings on the board, and a 3-pointer from Alyssa Hassan (12 points) 40 seconds later to make it 5-0 had Loudoun Valley fans rocking early.
Millbrook was in decent shape after Cianna Harrison scored from close range to cut the Vikings’ lead to 11-5 with 4:27 left in the first quarter, but Loudoun Valley blitzed Millbrook with a 16-0 run over the next 3:15 that was capped by a fastbreak bucket from Volker.
Millbrook senior forward Ali Hauck (four points) said the Pioneers didn’t match Loudoun Valley’s early intensity.
“Today, I admit I didn’t bring what I’m capable of bringing,” Hauck said. “Coach may take a lot of responsibility for our loss, but I do to.
“Tonight, there was something different about our energy as soon as we walked in here. As soon as they made the first basket, one of my teammates told me she could tell our energy went down from there.”’
Senior guard Vanessa Cooper hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to end the run, and she continued to help Millbrook settle down a bit in the second quarter by adding eight more points (two on three-pointers) as part of her 13-point effort.
The Pioneers trailed 46-25 at the half, and were still hanging around at 57-37 after a driving basket by Avery O’Roke (15 points). But the Vikings answered with a 9-0 run capped by a layup from Hassan and took a 68-43 lead after three quarters, then finished off the win from there.
Green said he hopes more of his players can show the type of determination that Cooper displayed on Thursday.
“I told the girls we never said we were going to win every game this season,” Green said. “It’s not so much about winning every game, it’s how you come back after a loss. We’re going to go back in the gym and get ready for our next game.”
