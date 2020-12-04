STEPHENS CITY — A local church spent a week helping out the community by rolling up their sleeves to work on multiple service projects.
For one week in October, the congregation of the Love Church Winchester painted, cleaned, hauled, hammered, chopped and raked as a visible and practical demonstration of their faith.
"We love to show the love of Christ and not just talk about it," said the Rev. Shawn Baird. "We want to let the community know we are here and we care for them. Even in the midst of the darkness we have gone through there is hope."
For its first-ever Love Week, 247 volunteers from the church put in 544 man hours to work on 22 projects in the community including sorting clothes at Froggy's Close, yard work at the Evans Home for Children and painting furniture at Winchester Rescue Mission, said La-Tanya Hines, outreach director for Love Church Winchester.
One of the biggest projects this year was repairing and cleaning up the home of a Stephens City resident whose house needed major work inside and out.
Ben Tigney, age 73, had been a client at the church's food bank when volunteers got to know him and heard that he needed help keeping up with his home.
DHR Commercial Land & Residential Brokerage donated materials and volunteer hours to repair Tigney's chimney and deck. Twenty-five volunteers cleaned the inside of his home and helped winterize it. They trimmed back trees from his roof, repaired the chimney soffit and some windows and repaired screens so that little critters couldn't come in. They also did a deep cleaning and split and chopped firewood.
Jobs requiring more expertise than church members could tackle, such as rebuilding the steps and constructing a handicapped ramp on the deck, were hired out to a contractor.
The Love Church has three locations with congregations in Manassas and Warrenton in addition to the one in Stephens City. The local church is located off Tasker Road on Agape Way and used to be called the Life Church. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stephens City congregation had about 450 people between two Sunday morning services.
The church has held a Love Day in years past, but this year, for the first time, it decided to do an entire week of projects. Not only could they do more projects and help more people in the community but more church members could participate.
"We tried to find as many projects that we could come up with workers for," Baird said. "This allows families to pick and choose a project that will work with their schedule."
Helping out those in need isn't something the Love Church limits to one week a year.
Through its three locations, the church has given $100,000 in relief and $40,000 in school supplies as well as providing teachers in those areas with gift cards to purchase school supplies, Baird said.
The Stephens City location handed out 337 Thanksgiving meals last week and is creating a Christmas shopping mall so that parents can choose toys and other gifts for their children.
The food bank that typically helped out 20-25 families every other week before the pandemic, was recently able to serve 109 families on a recent Monday.
"We have seen God do some amazing things even in the midst of the hardship that people have been going through," Baird said.
The Love Church Winchester offers two Sunday services at 9:15 and 11:15 a.m., which also stream on the church's main Facebook page at www.welovechurch.com
