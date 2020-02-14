Love in bloom

Beth Fravel Lehman creates a floral design for a Valentine’s Day customer at the Flower Center on Main Street in Stephens City on Thursday. She said today, Valentine’s Day, will be her busiest day of the year. She also said she is monitoring the weather since she must wrap her flowers if the thermometer dips below freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.