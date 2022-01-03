WINCHESTER — A new photography studio in Creekside Station bills itself as “the most Instagrammable spot in Winchester.”
Love Your Selfie, located at 3103 Valley Ave., suite 104, offers both “do-it-yourself selfie photography” and mini sessions shot by a staff member.
Owner Lauren Beers said she always loved the idea of opening an “exclusively mini session photography business.”
“The ease and affordability of them is something that has appealed greatly to me as a mother,” Beers said.
The mini sessions are private and hosted and directed by a professional photographer. The session can be set up for several different styles, including cake smash themes, birthday sessions, seasonal themes and more.
Customers will receive a link to their finished photos via email within 48 hours, according to the studio's website. Each 20-minute session is $50.
Beers said she wants the business to appeal to “multiple generations,” so she added “selfie” sessions.
Selfie customers get 20 “unique and beautiful” rooms designed “top to bottom” for selfies. Lighting, furnishings, ring lights, decor and multiple colors are available.
Customers wishing to purchase time in a selfie room must bring their own camera equipment — or their smartphones — to utilize during the hour-long session. A Bluetooth clicker is provided.
One ticket, which costs $15, grants access to all the rooms for one hour.
“These are great for social media — Instagram, Facebook, TikTok — among other things (such as) modeling for boutique owners, website photography, professional headshots, etc.,” Beers said.
Beers said the studio was able to open for Christmas mini sessions. She said the public’s feedback has been positive so far.
“The reactions have been very encouraging,” she said. “All the family photos turned out wonderfully and the people that took the time to check out the selfie studio spoke very highly of the space. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”
Beers said she would like to host events and partner more with the community as the studio grows.
Above all, she said she just hopes to bring a little fun to the area.
“Most importantly, I wanted it to be a fun, welcoming place that leaves you feeling like a 10/10,” she said. “Because we all need a little more of that in our lives.”
For more information, visit Loveyourselfieva.com.
Those interested can book sessions on the website, Google or through Facebook. Appointments are required at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.