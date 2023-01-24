Lowering the flag

Handley High School custodian of 20 years Eddie Lambert lowers the American flag at the Handley Bowl to half staff Monday morning in respect for the victims of the mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park, California, where 10 people were killed.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.