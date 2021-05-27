MIDDLETOWN — Middletown will hold a Memorial Day service to remember fallen soldiers at 1 p.m. Monday at the town's Veterans Memorial on Main Street.
Marine Corps veteran Winsome Sears, a Frederick County resident who is the Republican nominee for Virginia lieutenant governor in the Nov. 2 election, will be the keynote speaker. The service also will feature a wreath-laying ceremony and the posting of colors.
“We are looking forward to it,” said Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV. “Last year, obviously it was only on Facebook live, so it will be great to be back in person this year and for people to join us and commemorate Memorial Day.”
Former mayor and Veterans Memorial Chairman Raymond Steele will also say a few words. Steele noted that last year’s Memorial Day service took place during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many restrictions were in place regarding public gatherings. Now that many of those restrictions have been lifted, he's hoping for a good turnout.
Steele described himself as a “people-person” who likes to mingle with others. He said it’s important that “we as human beings have interactions with our fellow man.”
For those unable to attend the service, it will be streamed live on Middletown’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MiddletownVA4th.
(1) comment
What a great example of perseverance and courage! [thumbup]
