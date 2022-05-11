WINCHESTER — Education and opportunity are important factors in building better business in Virginia. That was the message Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears shared while speaking Tuesday to business leaders with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber at Shenandoah University.
Earle-Sears, a Stephenson resident, said business initially brought her family to Frederick County as her husband took a job in the region while working for the Virginia Inland Port.
Work was also why she came to America from Jamaica with her father.
"This is where the jobs are," Earle-Sears said.
She said education and competition are what gave her family the opportunities they seized in America.
“When I had my business, I would have loved it if when you moved into my zip code you had to use my business and my business only,” Earle-Sears said. “It wouldn’t matter if you complained, you’re stuck with me. I’ll see you when I see you. But you introduce a little competition and suddenly … ‘When did you say, sir? I’ll be right there.’ I think competition is healthy in all things. If you’re good, you’ll remain good. If you’re not, not so much.”
Earle-Sears said education should be the same — students should have choices and opportunities. She added that trades must be viewed differently and seen as viable options for students.
She noted that Amazon selected northern Virginia over southwest Virginia for a headquarters because the population is more educationally suitable.
“We’re trying to fix that,” Earle-Sears said. “We’re trying to get charter schools going, we’re trying to get lab schools going, we’re trying to do all that to say to businesses, ‘Hey, we’ve got this here.’”
Such actions should lead to better business, she said.
Earle-Sears also said that Virginia must do better at attracting businesses rather than getting beat out for big contracts by states like Tennessee and North Carolina.
Tennessee recently signed a deal with Ford to build a 6-mile facility. Virginia lost out because of electrical policies that made it more expensive for Ford to operate, Earle-Sears said. Meanwhile, she said a $20 billion Toyota plant is being constructed in North Carolina — which Virginia lost out on due to policies.
She noted that Tennessee and North Carolina are creating jobs at four and seven times the rate of Virginia.
“In the budget, we do have business opportunities to build mega site pads, another reason why we’re missing out,” Earle-Sears said. “(Businesses) just want to be able to build. All of our surrounding states have already beat us to that.”
She also said the proposed state budget includes incentives for businesses to move to Virginia and to keep businesses in-state.
