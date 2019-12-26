In reading Kathryn Uphaus' letters to the editor as published on Dec. 9 and Dec. 18 (Ed. Note: Actually same letter printed twice mistakenly) regarding "common-sense gun-safety regulations," I first have a question: What is a "high voltage weapon?"
While you are researching that one, you may want to check on the legality of bump stocks. Bump stocks have been illegal to own since March 26 of this year nationwide, and the ATF regulation requires them to be either turned in to the ATF or destroyed by that date.
Perhaps a bit of fact checking would prove to be beneficial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.