Residents of Frederick County face a unique choice in the upcoming election for sheriff. Either you choose character, or you choose a party.
Both candidates have their own qualities for the job. One has jumped from department to department to department, slowly climbing the ladder, carrying a lot of personnel baggage with him along the way. The other has jumped from one department to another, but to lead those departments as the sheriff and serving our communities extremely well.
One candidate is a graduate of the FBI National Academy — a 14-week-long executive training program attended by top-level law enforcement from national and international police departments. Just ask him about his Yellow Brick. The other cannot pass the physical and maybe not even the background investigation to attend.
Your choice will be either character or party line. I live in Winchester, so I can’t cast a vote. But, if I did, my choice would be character-integrity-professionalism over party line every time. Hope you come to the same conclusion.
Gary Sheppard Special Agent, FBI (Ret.) Winchester
(3) comments
Never Lenny! Hes a showboat and lacks good management skills with money, a typical democrat. His endorsements include a washed up 70s actors who played a cop, Jim Stutzman, you know the home of the 99$ processing fee promise, all while hes selling out and now a retired FBI agent whos very own dept was plagued with leadership issues.
Only since you brought it up but I doubt that Lenny could pass a background investigation now or that either of you two could pass the physical test also..
I agree Residents of Frederick County do face a unique choice in the upcoming election for Sheriff.
On the one hand they could choose Mr. Millholland, a person that served at the Winchester PD for 22 years and was never promoted above Lieutenant. Then he lucked out when the Winchester City Sheriff’s position was open from a retiring Sheriff. He ran as a democrat and stayed there comfortable for three terms until he announced his retirement on Aprils Fools Day (Seriously, you can’t make this up). He then came out of retirement and even with the Retiring Frederick County Sheriff’s endorsement to an open position Mr. Millholland only secured less than 45% vote in a three way race. Since Mr. Millholland took office he has steered more resources to less productive investigations like cigarette sales cases and traffic. As a result felony arrests have drastically reduced. Ideally a Sheriff’s Office is tasked mainly with apprehending criminals that commit crimes, handling complaints and serving papers.
The other candidate is Allen Sibert. Mr. Sibert started as a deputy in the jail, worked his way to Road Deputy, Task Force Investigator, Task Force Team Leader and Division Commander / Captain of Investigations for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. A few years later Frederick County Sheriff Bob Williamson, who sat on the Task Force Command Board recognized Mr. Siberts talents and offered him a position in his much larger department. After consideration Mr. Sibert took the position as Lt. in a much larger department and ran the North End task Force Team. Based on Mr. Siberts skills he was once again promoted to the Division Commander / Head of Investigations for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office where he stayed until he was offered a position as Major / Chief Deputy at the Winchester City Sheriff’s Office. Ironically Sheriff Williamson endorsed Mr. Millholland last election but he is endorsing Mr. Sibert this election. Sibert has the “real experience” to make Frederick County Safer.
As to party line it is a benefit that Mr. Sibert is a fiscally conservative Republican but that does not define him.
Mr, Sheppard, I know you are buddies with Lenny but since you identify yourself as a retired FBI agent, but you still work currently for the federal government so isn’t your letter a violation of the hatch act? (Just asking for a friend)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.