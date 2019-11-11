Cash party exceeds expectations
On Oct. 26, the Winchester Day Preschool hosted a cash party at the Eagles Club Aerie No. 824. Thanks to support from so many in the community, our event was a huge success!
We wish to give a special thanks to the Eagles for allowing us to use their facility and for providing delicious food for the event. Thanks also to the many individuals and corporations that supported us through sponsorships, auction donations, or ticket purchases.
While this was not the first cash party to benefit the school, it was a first for our board. It exceeded all of our expectations, and we are already looking forward to next year’s party!
Winchester Day Preschool offers top quality early childhood education to children ages 2 through Pre-K. Our tuition is well below market rates, allowing those who might otherwise not be able to afford child care the opportunity to enroll their children at our school.
The children are loved by the teachers, and the parents have peace of mind knowing that their children are learning critical early education skills and having fun while they work hard to provide for their families. Without successful fund-raising events like this, we would be forced to raise tuition on these hard-working families.
Again, thanks to everyone who supported our event, and if you missed out this year, we hope you will join us for next year’s party which promises to be bigger and better than ever!
Beth Louque
Board Treasurer
Sue Dyer
Executive Director
