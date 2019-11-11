Changing fall color

The great state of Virginia has rattled the White House of Orange’s cage! Even so, his declaration to drain the swamp seems to be effective; the drain is clogged entirely with members of his cabal.

Hopefully in 2020 the swamp gets paved!

Winslow McCagg

Millwood

