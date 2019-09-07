Last straw
Blaming President Trump for the hurricane is the last straw.
If you must blame someone, blame God. He is in charge of the weather as evidenced in Matt 8:25-27. Jesus was in a boat with the disciples off the Sea of Galilee when a storm came up and the boat was sinking ... and they awoke Jesus who was sleeping saying, ‘Save us Lord; we are perishing.’ Then He arose and rebuked the winds and the sea; and it became perfectly calm. And the men marveled, saying, ‘What kind of a man is this, that even the winds and the sea obey Him?’”
The same story is also told in Mark 4:11 and Luke 8:22-25.
I’m sure most Christians were praying for God to take Dorian out to sea but His ways are higher than ours.
When people fear they lash out. “Fear seeks to suck us in under the waves. When we let the Prince of Peace arise in us and speak to the storm, things can calm down “ and we won’t look to blame someone.
Margaret Viehman
Winchester
