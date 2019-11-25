Look for ways to combat climate change
Your recent editorial exalting climate denial was a disservice to readers.
There’s room for healthy debate on how best to address climate change — there are multiple approaches each with their own pros and cons.
The time for debate on whether climate change is happening is long gone, however.
The scientific consensus is clear: We are in the middle of a climate crisis and humans are the driving force.
We simply must cut carbon emissions, and rapidly, to ensure a livable world for future generations.
Deep-pocketed corporations whose profits depend on fossil fuels will continue to fund anti-climate action propaganda. That’s been the case since climate scientists started flagging the link between fossil fuels and the warming of our planet.
I would urge this publication to use its editorial space to discuss how we might solve some of our biggest problems, instead of simply pretending they don’t exist.
George Ohrstrom II
Berryville
