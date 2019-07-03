A heart for a greater kingdom
“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery” — Galatians 5:1.
On July 4, we celebrate Independence Day, and it is a wonderful celebration for our nation! But brothers and sisters, there is no room for an “independent spirit” in the Body of Christ! An independent spirit is usually rooted in fear and pride.
Yes, we are diverse. And no, we will never agree on every point of doctrine. But we must come together under the banner of the Lord Jesus Christ to allow His Holy Spirit to advance the Kingdom of God through us! I dare not become so consumed by my little corner of the world that I disregard the whole! I must have a heart for God’s kingdom, not mine.
“I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior . . .” — 1 Timothy 2:1-3.
Mark Gunderson Stephens City
