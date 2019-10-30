I am writing in support of J. Kermit Gaither for director of the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District.
Kermit is dedicated to serving our community. He is a sheriff's deputy, career firefighter, and a dedicated husband and father.
Kermit touches many Frederick County residents in his many roles in the community and would make a great steward of our environment in these critical times.
I hope you will join me in casting your ballot for J. Kermit Gaither for director of the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water District on Nov. 5. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.