Godfrey Miller committee expresses thanks
Thank you to the community for support of the Godfrey Miller Historic Lecture Series held in July.
We appreciate your support and the speakers (Tom Maccubbin, Gene Fisher, Rebecca Ebert, Keven Walker, Trish Ridgeway, Judy Humbert, Kris Tierney, and Eden Freeman) who gave their time and energy to address the 275th anniversary of the founding of Winchester.
The information was compelling and revealing about the centuries of Winchester history. For those who could not attend, stay tuned for a future edition of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society Journal to read articles from these lectures.
Door prizes were an addition this year — thank you to Preservation of Historic Winchester, Handley Regional Library, Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, and the 275th Winchester committee for providing items.
Again, thank you so much for the support — we raised $2,480 to benefit the senior citizen programs at the Godfrey Miller Historic Home and Fellowship Center.
Frances C. Lowe Committee chair Mary Ann Kirkpatrick Committee member Clowe Nicholson Committee member Sharon Thornton Executive director Godfrey Miller Historic Lecture Series
