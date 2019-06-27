On behalf of Middletown’s Fourth of July Festival Committee, we would like to cordially invite the public to our Independence Day Celebration.
We have many fine events throughout the day to commemorate our Independence such as the areas only parade at 5pm, softball tournament, 8 food vendors, 40 plus crafters, three bands including Allen Boyd, Robbie Limon and The Reflex, a NASCAR simulator, dunk tank, magician, bounce houses, corn hole tournament and games. For the first time since 2000, the Virginia Giant monster truck driven by Diehl Wilson will be giving $10 dollar rides at the town park for the community to enjoy.
At 5 p.m., our annual parade steps off at Lord Fairfax Community College featuring 100 plus entries of antique tractors and cars, motorcycles, floats, marching units, dancers, a number of local dignitaries including Sheriff Lenny Millholland, State Delegate Chris Collins, and Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz.
The Grand Marshals for the 2019 Middletown July 4th Celebration Parade will be Washington Redskins’ linebackers Ryan Anderson and Shaun Dion Hamilton, and will be joined by Redskins alumni Santana Moss, who returns for his second consecutive year.
Redskins’ teammates Anderson and Hamilton also played together at the University of Alabama, where they each won two national championships. Anderson took home the title in 2012 and 2015, while Hamilton was part of the 2015 and 2017 winning teams, respectively. Still a fan favorite, Moss ended his NFL career after the 2014 season, after gaining over 10,000 yards and scoring 66 touchdowns in his career.
Prior to our extraordinary fireworks display at dusk, we will recognize 2019 Citizen of the Year Phillip Wines. Please join us at 6:15 at the town park as we honor him for all of his generosity and acts of kindness he has bestowed upon Middletown and the citizens of Frederick County. Special thanks to all of our sponsors for making this event happen; Italian Touch, First Bank, Ryan Homes, Carmeuse Lime and Stone, Rubbermaid, Trex, Capon Valley Bank, Johnny Blue, Inc, Core and Main LLC, and Southern Software, Virginia Eagle, and Wayside Inn.
Our second president predicted the following about Independence Day celebrations: “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty; it ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.”
Come celebrate with us in Middletown!
Charles Harbaugh IV
Mayor and Fourth Director
Jeff Pennington
Vice Mayor
Middletown
