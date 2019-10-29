In favor of elected School Boards
I am encouraging Winchester to vote YES in the upcoming election to elect our School Board. Of special importance is the referendum to establish an elected School Board.
The current system of appointing School Board members behind closed doors is, by definition, undemocratic and prone to cronyism. An elected School Board can act independently and in the best interests of the schools — and, more importantly, the students. It gives us, the voters, a direct voice in the education system and puts accountability back in public hands.
Amazingly, this is the first publicly generated referendum in Winchester’s 200-plus-year history. What better way to support democracy than to vote for a process that puts more power into the voters’ hands? I’d prefer my School Board members be answerable to the voters instead of the politicians who currently appoint them. I think this is something all residents can get behind no matter what their political leanings.
Marcia Smith Winchester
(1) comment
youre spot on, the rich and powerful are fighting it because they lose control when their friends in council cant control it. Vote yes for referendum
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.