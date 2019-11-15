On Aug. 1, 2019, one of our cats was dying. Many health problems. It was 6:30 p.m. and our vet was closed. My wife call the vet emergency room, and we took him there. There was no hope left.
By 7:30 p.m., Mr. Muffin was gone to kitty heaven. On the drive home down U.S. 522 South about a mile from those five crosses a car passed us. My wife said, "Look at that license plate." I had been crying for over an hour, but it said "IT B OK."
I am not a very religious person but when we needed a lift he was there. Thanks to the man above. Then, on Oct. 30, my wife saw that same car/tag at the Walmart on U.S. 522 South. She took a picture of the tag that we will have forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.