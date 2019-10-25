Replying to Terri Merrill's commentary "Pro-Life Candidate," Terri was alluding to the Republican candidate for the House of Delegates Chris Collins when she very clearly stated he isn't pro-life.
Terri gives a long list of things that are absolutely true concerning Mr Collins -- thank God. Yes, he voted against Medicaid expansion in Virginia; yes, he voted yes to reinstate a tax credit for the coal industry; yes, he voted against multiple bills that would create regional initiatives on so-called climate change; and yes, he voted against bringing the ERA to the floor for a vote.
Terri has singlehandedly changed the meaning of pro-life. Chris Collins is 100% pro-life when it comes to the protection of the unborn baby (not fetus) while the other candidates who Terri mentioned -- all liberals -- are pro-choice.
The only candidate that answered my question was Ronnie Ross. His reply is as follows- I asked him whether he was pro-life or pro-choice on the matter of abortion. He said, "My view is that these decisions are best left between women and medical professionals." That is a 100% cop out.
I believe the other names mentioned would agree with him -- Irina Khanin, Wendy Gooditis, and Mavis Taintor. My wife and I thank God for those like Mr. Collins, Dave LaRock, and Jill Vogel who stand up for the sanctity of life from the womb to the grave.
(2) comments
If you don’t approve of abortions, don’t have one, even preach against it, but you have not right to impose your personal religious opinions on others. Respect their choice, their opinion, Let them be. Stop being a bully.
Please Take Time to VOTE Nov. 5th or vote by absentee now. Your VOTE COUNTS. In 2017 Sheriff Lenny Millholland, in his official role as your Sheriff endorsed Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring. Actually in 2013 Millholland endorsed Herring the first time and he probably pushed AG Herring over the winning line since he only won by 165 VOTES (or 85 SWING VOTES) of the 2.2 MILLION VOTES in the ENTIRE STATE. Since then life in Va has drastically changed for the worse. When Millholland endorsed Northam and Herring he helped erode our 2nd amendment rights, the sanctity of life of the unborn, the sanctity of marriage, Immigration polices meant to protect us, the starting of more sanctuary counties (there are 3 in Va already) & the erosion of sound fiscal management. The voters need to hold him accountable for his actions and let him retire again and go to his 2nd home in Florida. As everyone knows you only endorse candidates that have the same beliefs as you do and you can't be concerned about the safety of the lives of the citizens if you support late term infanticide abortion proponents. Who does Collins or Vogel endorse in this election? ** If you are Offended by these FACTS you are Offended by the TRUTH.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.