Responding to "Compelled to Defend LaRock," it isn't that LaRock cannot have his own values, or even that his values are his guiding compass. Of course they are, none of us escapes our personal paradigms. It's that LaRock continually chooses to promote these values using exclusionary verbiage, fear-mongering and social hate.
He focuses almost entirely on trigger topics designed to coalesce his target group, thus fracturing his constituency and his efforts entirely into an "us vs. them." There are countless specifics that reflect this while pointing to why his arguments are inappropriate for a representative, most notably the sources he uses and his continued pointed finger at anyone who disagrees followed by broad sweeping derogatory stereotypes.
Not to mention the three topics he continually dials into, to the near exclusion of all others, except of course, this year. He's a poor representative for the vast majority of his constituency because he refuses to represent anyone outside of his interest group. Yes, that could be said of many politicians, but the counter is many more of us on all sides are tired of the expensive sell and poor product. LaRock uses his seat as a bully pulpit for his ideas for sure, but for what end I am not. As he has stated he simply cannot abide by choices others make to which he disagrees, so how is he a viable representative for an increasingly diverse constituency? He isn't.
Kacey Evans
Purcellville
(7) comments
I agree the bulling of anyone in dchool needs to be stopped. I don't understand why a " gender neutral " bathroom is wrong. Some strait children may have issues with using public restrooms. These bathrooms would be great for them also. I don't believe lbgtq ideology should be part of school curriculum. School children are re confused enough with life in general. Another issue is building style. Why does a school have to look like the taj Mahal. Will this change the teachers or students . No.. why should name of school make a difference in education school children receive. No. Dchools should be a safe place for one to get educated, accepting all people regardless of race, creed, sexual orientation period. Teachers teach English,math,sciece reading. Etc. LGBTQ curriculum has no place in schools. Stop the bullying and rfucate All your students
Yikes! Rattler needs to go back to school and learn how to type a coherent paragraph.
Didn't learn the keyboard? Hope he doesn't type up those sonogram reports. But, he at least seemed sort of sensible about this issue if you could make out the thoughts
"LaRock continually chooses to promote these values using exclusionary verbiage, fear-mongering and social hate." Exactly. And then all the "I want to save your souls" goons have to swoop down and preach....None of anyone's business. He's the type that will come out of the closet after doing the dirty with an 18 year old choirboy
Spock that is a totally vile statement. Who is fear mongering now!
It's not fear mongering to speculate...Many rampant homophobes are closeted lgbtq, you know. They protest too much because they fear coming out. Sad, really
LaRock, like many social conservatives, is obsessed by the sex lives of others. Makes one think his needs, be they gay or straight, are not being met.
