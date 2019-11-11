Let’s reach across divides on climate change
In response to a recent letter by James T. Holland, more than 3,500 economists, including 27 Nobel Prize-winners and top economic advisers to presidents of both parties, have endorsed a plan to fight climate change. Their “Economists’ Statement on Carbon Dividends” advocates putting a steadily rising price on carbon dioxide emissions and returning the money to the American people.
This statement concludes that the price signal will encourage technological innovation and steer our economy toward a low-carbon future. Returning the revenue to households will shield consumers from rising energy prices, and “the majority of American families, including the most vulnerable, will benefit financially.” A border carbon adjustment would protect U.S. competitiveness and encourage other nations to adopt their own carbon pricing systems.
A bipartisan bill embracing these principles has been introduced in the House of Representatives — H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. A good deal of time is spent debating the nonbinding Green New Deal resolution, yet there is current climate legislation that also deserves public discussion.
The first sentence of this Economists’ Statement asserts: “Global climate change is a serious problem calling for immediate national action.” Let’s reach across divides and provide U.S. leadership in the fight to slow climate change.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wis.
