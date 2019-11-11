Look what autumn brings
Autumn is a wonderful time of year. The hot humid weather, flies, and mosquitoes are gone, and there are spectacular views of mountains with tress with gold, red, and yellow leaves.
Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and we have so much for which to be thankful. We should all thank God for a our wonderful Nancy Pelosi. When was the last time we had a Speaker who prayed for the president as Nancy does. And I don’t want to hear from all those separation-of-church-and-state folks. Nancy is so good that I’m sure God will overlook the fact that she supports killing babies in the birth canal.
Speaking of which, how about our wonderful governor who has so much concern for women that he will let them and their doctors decide if a living child will be allowed to continue living. I do have one question about that policy. What is the time frame for the decision? Is it minutes, hours, days . . .? I’m sure some of us at times have thought it should stretch to their teenage years.
Then, of course, we have the seer Adam Bull Schiff. He gets divine revelations directly from God. President Trump says black is black but Rep. BullSchiff knows what Trump really means. The Mormons better watch out. They may have competition. We may find there is a book of Bullschiffmons. We keep an eye out for any buildings in his district with very tall spires.
John Giangola
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.