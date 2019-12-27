Dear Winchester Medical Center,
Why, when you have been aware of the issue with your mammogram procedures since August, haven't you notified those affected? Apparently, even your physicians haven't been totally informed since mine told me my exam could be done at WMC starting in December.
I am fairly sure I am one of the 25,000 since for years my screenings required a second look until about two years ago......And since I have had at least two mammograms during the two-year period when faulty services were provided I have been nervously awaiting the bad news confirming my life has been casually ignored for months while you are more interested in decreasing the negative impact that notifying the public and those involved may create.
Shame on you! More than two years of incompetent screenings will mean the difference between life and death for many.
As long as this process has been drawn out your violations must have been very serious. Own up to it and notify those whose lives you have put in jeopardy with your incompetence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.