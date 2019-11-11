Military dogs are veterans, too
Today, Nov. 11, first designated Armistice Day by President Woodrow Wilson after World War I, is celebrated as Veterans Day. This is a national holiday to focus attention on, and honor, all America’s veterans for their military service. This definitely includes our nation’s military working dogs, both active and retired.
These canines are members of all branches of our armed services and perform multiple duties at home and abroad, in peacetime and in combat. They are considered soldiers and partners, and they may be trained in explosives detection, security and patrol, guard duty, search and rescue, drug detection, and special ops.
Their loyalty and bravery are of the highest order. Many have been injured or killed protecting their comrades. The reverse is also true as revealed by the following quote: “These dogs are our partners. We travel with them, sleep with them, and live with them. They are our best friends. Every dog handler will agree there is nothing we won’t do to protect our dogs.”
These remarks, plus additional information and astonishing photos of military working dogs, are available on websites maintained by each branch of the military.
Upon retirement, these magnificent canine veterans are often available for adoption by military or civilian families. They have all earned a loving “forever home” along with the respect of each and every one of us. Many military personnel, active and retired, have their tomorrows because of what military working dogs did for them yesterday.
Doctors and Staff
Linden Heights Animal Hospital
Winchester
