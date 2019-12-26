‘Nothing more than fear-mongering’
The sudden rush for various Virginia cities and counties to declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries is misguided and potentially dangerous. Local governing bodies and law enforcement have no authority to interpret the constitutionality of any law and are obligated to enforce the law as written and passed by the legislature. Once a law is passed, if someone feels it is unconstitutional, they can challenge that law in our court system.
Claims of trammeling our constitutional rights or disarming our citizenry are nothing more than fear-mongering. No one is proposing to overturn the Second Amendment. No one is planning to take away your guns. But, the right to bear arms is not unconditional. We already have reasonable limits on this right. Additional common-sense limits aimed at preventing firearm deaths are supported by the majority of our citizens.
I hope that Winchester City Council will not pander to the vocal minority as Frederick County supervisors have done. It is not council’s role to circumvent our legislative and judicial system.
Dave Snow Winchester
"Local governing bodies and law enforcement have no authority to interpret the constitutionality of any law and are obligated to enforce the law as written and passed by the legislature. Once a law is passed, if someone feels it is unconstitutional, they can challenge that law in our court system." LOVE This comment. I'm looking for other letters that you've written in opposition to the sanctuary cities that libs have set up for illegal aliens. Sadly, I can't find any...
So please tell us your thoughts of the myriad of major municipalities (that your party has no issue with) that already actively support sanctuary for people who ignore our sovereign borders and laws.
