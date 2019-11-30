‘Puffery piece’
With respect to Mark Lore’s letter published in “Your Views” on Nov. 26 about the virtues of his 32 years in the Foreign Service and what a super job these civil servants do in the Foreign Service, I would like to remind Mr. Lore of my grandfather’s old adage: “It ain’t the whistle that pulls the train.” What a puffery piece.
Roger Carroll Frederick County
