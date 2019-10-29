Running as a Republican?
Being new to the area, I was quite surprised to read that a candidate in the sheriff’s election is running openly as a Republican. Does that not introduce a very clear conflict of interest?
The law should be objective and upheld as such. The political campaign that is taking place during this election is embarrassing. I’m not even from around here.
Would you pick a lawyer based on their political views? No. You’d choose them based on their knowledge of the laws specific to you. So why then would you choose a sheriff based on political views? You should spend more time comparing track records and real-life experience.
I for one don’t feel comfortable with a sheriff who doesn’t think it’s necessary to turn all drug paraphernalia into evidence, but what do I know?
Joey Green Winchester
his opponent ran 12 years as a democrat in Winchester, only to hide behind the independent label to get elected in Fred Co. Make sure you paint the full picture when making claims.
