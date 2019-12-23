Sanctuary is for wimps
Think about it. “Sanctuary” is for those on the run, those who are fearful. Frederick County has the opportunity to turn that on its head and become a Second Amendment CHAMPION instead, setting an example of how to fight back. We need to go from being defensive to being offensive. How do we do that? Simply by making it plain that Frederick County believes that the answer to the country’s pressing problems is not better education or jobs or infrastructure or health care but -— guns.
For instance, we could insert language touting guns in all the county promotional literature; we could make firearms training mandatory in the public school system, starting in kindergarten; we could make county facilities available without cost for guns shows, where any quantity of firearms could be bought or sold, absolutely without question; we could give a grant to the Citizens’ Defense League to provide advisory services to the county Sheriff’s Office, and deputize the Oath-Keepers to conduct regular armed patrols in our neighborhoods. And this is just a start. I’m sure that there are many other good ideas out there.
Remember kids, there are never too many guns or too few restrictions on gun ownership and use. Frederick County has a chance to set an example for the state and, indeed, the entire country in championing firearms. Let’s not blow it.
Charles Uphaus
Frederick County
(7) comments
H-y-p-o-c-r-I-t-e.
That is the biggest bu.....it I have ever seen. Your hypocrisy is unfortunate.
You could have gun vending machines in the malls and bars. Vehicle mounted machine guns would surely impact the problem of road rage. All athletic contests would require sidearms! Don't forget the RPGs and Claymores. And remember armor piercing capability and mustard gas is a must for the preservation of our compassionate and well considered politics!
Let's not forget vending machines in bathrooms. Guy didn't flush his stuff, blow his head off...I say let them thin the herd.
85 out of 95 counties on board with 2nd Amendment Sanctuary and the Socialist are starting to freak out. lol
They are definitely hyperventilating! lol
You sir, and your party of hypocrites have already (not sarcastically) written that same letter many times across our Country, but rather than using the word “guns” have injected “illegal immigrants.” Both are ill-founded and ridiculous.
