Dr. Seuss revisited
On Nov. 18 and Nov. 22 the editor of this page subjected readers of The Star to two op-eds (1800 words) of Michelle Malkin’s anti-immigrant bile. The following is meant to expose and counter such bigotry.
High up in his tower, above those beneath,
A disgruntled old Grump was grinding his teeth.
“Why,” he was wondering, “is there such cheer?
Why are we welcoming ‘those’ people here?
Let in some Russians, some Danes or some Swedes,
Or better yet, Germans of the Teutonic breed.
Let in Norwegians, those blond blue-eyed Vikings.
Anyone white would be much more to my liking.
All those dark hordes, they just keep on coming.
What kind of country are Democrats running?”
The Grump kept growling, grumbling and grumping.
“Someone is needed to give Dems a thumping!”
So down the elevator he came with a roar,
“Elect me president, and I’ll even the score.
Immigrant Mexicans he dismissed with a cuss,
Swore that Obama was not one of us.
From New York to Texas to Michigan
He shouted “Make America Great Again!”
Many new Grumpians raced to his rallies,
Donned his red hat, his Toms, Dicks and Sallys.
Steves Bannon and Miller were seen hanging around
As racial resentments began to resound:
“Don’t let the ‘Dreamers’ dream to stay here.
Too many like ‘them’ is something to fear.”
“Old Lady Liberty should promptly be told
Her ‘huddled masses’ must stay in the hold.
If her ‘wretched refuse’ steps foot on our shore,
They’ll rot out our country, right down to its core.”
Oh how the Grump grinned, for he’d been proved right.
Darkness and shadow do cancel out light.
The Grump was now free to exclude those he despises,
Free to pursue his dark enterprises.
The Grump revived an old racist trope.
Thinning “them” out gave the Grump hope.
“Go back where you came from,” became the Grump’s rant,
And yes, back it echoed in his crowds’ chilling chants.
So please don’t expect a Grinch-story ending.
Within Grump beats a heart not made for mending.
The heart of the Grump, it’ll never stand taller.
We’ll all be lucky if it doesn’t shrink smaller.
Alas, we have lost our American pride.
Grump became president, and the presidency died.
Electing the Grump took a really mean toll,
Including the loss of our American soul.
Donald Sears Frederick County
