Shame on Frederick County! In response to the article of the juvenile charged as an adult, did the commonwealth do any research at all on this boy? Do they understand how is his brain functions, what traumas he may have suffered, how his response is simply instinctive and not calculated?
Being the adoptive father to a boy with trauma, I understand that in the moment he has no ability to reason. He's reverted back to his most primitive state and is simply trying to cope/survive. The school failed this boy. The commonwealth failed this boy. And finally, his peers failed him.
No wonder school shootings are up. No one gives a damn until it's too late and then the only answer is to lock them up. The severity of the attack tells me this boy needs some serious therapy which this area lacks. Also, why didn't the school do more to prevent this considering the earlier altercation? The school should be on trial, not the boy, and the DA should step down. Simply locking people up is not serving the community.
