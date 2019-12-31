Forever pushing its own ideology
A sarcastic thanks to The Washington Post article for its in-depth reporting on the participation of children and high school students in demonstrations and other activist events. In reporting on the purported lack of activism of politically (and one assumes culturally) conservative young people, the reporter forgot to look out her window at the world’s largest pro-life demonstration taking place in the streets of D.C. each January.
In the March for Life’s 47 years, there has been an increasingly large youth element. In 2019 The Daily Beast estimated that 1/4 of 2018 marchers were high school and college students. Thousands of students from religious high school’s and college students from as far away as Michigan and Maine brave bad weather yearly to stand for the mothers and babies threatened by abortion.
But The Washington Post, where democracy dies in darkness, is indifferent to everything but its own liberal ideology.
Frances Moyer Stephens City
And you're shocked that the liberal WashPo has a bias?
What I got from reading this is that conservatives prefer their kids stay in school and that most, not all, protests students go to tend to be left leaning causes such as gun violence and climate change....so you're irritated the so called march for life wasn't mentioned? Kind of funny that it's ok for kids to march that day, but the kids marching for, say, lethal weapon reform are derided as simply wanting to get out of class. Protests about any issue should be welcomed and it's heartening to see involvement of kids...shows they may have a brain and a conscience, so thank you for taking the big bad Post to task for their egregious 'omission'
Liberals are blind to the truth that is directly in front of them.
Meaningless comment.
