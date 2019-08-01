Taintor places blame for son’s death
Mavis Taintor has recently shifted her campaign narrative to focus on the overdose death of her adult son. She recently retweeted a message blaming elected officials and corporations for allowing this to happen.
First, I sincerely regret her loss.
Since she is making this tragedy a prominent part of her campaign, I am wondering, is this a cunning political maneuver or a despicable exploitation of personal tragedy?
Mavis Taintor, you provide no information. Did your adult son even live in Virginia? With you? I looked on the internet, and it lists your deceased son’s residence as New York.
Did you ever once contact your elected officials to ask for help, or to help them benefit from your experience. Did you attempt to help them shape public policy to help others? Just once or twice? If yes, please share how you were supposedly underserved.
Ramona DeLaFe Clarke County
