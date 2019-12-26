In the front page of the Dec. 19 Winchester Star, the headline read, "Trump Impeached." I then went to Page B5, and in the Today In History section, the first item reads, "On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice (he was subsequently acquitted by the Senate."
Nothing new with our elected leaders in Congress! Term Limits!
