This letter is in response to an article in the Dec. 12 paper. THANK YOU, City Council, for the unanimous vote allowing the current PTO policy to remain in effect for the firefighters. Hopefully this will open up positive communications with Marcus Ballenger, president of local 3401 and Chief Garrett.
Talking with someone doesn't mean negotiating. Gathering information doesn't mean negotiating. People communicate so informed decisions can be made.
I am in hopes that going forward City Council will vote unanimously to investigate the city manager as to her interaction with personnel and policies. Is the city run wmth an iron fist ? Is life made miserable when people who have pertinent information speak up? Are there hidden agendas with the Mayor? Perhaps the money being spent on the options for closing Boscawen Street could be better spent on an outside, independent investigation of the city manager.
