Thanks, from FISH
On behalf of FISH of Clarke County, a big thank-you for the generous gifts of so many that enable us to help our neighbors in need.
We are very grateful for our phone volunteers, drivers, counselors, and folks who help the food and clothing banks open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9-12, at 36 E. Main St. in Berryville.
We are especially thankful to those who gave their time and talents to the recent Fabulous FISH Hymn Sing: Crums Church choir, Marvin Chapel choir and Mountain Baptist choir; to the vocalists: Tammy Lanham, Letty Mallery, Angie and Forrest Jones, Jimmy Buckner, John Friant, Madeline MacNeil, the Halbach family, St. Bridget’s Quartette, and The Apple Chords; to the instrumentalists: The Blue Mountain Boys, Ann Hudson, and Bill Johnston.
A special thanks to Marvin Chapel UMC for hosting the event and to Pastor Ken Patrick for being the emcee. Also, to Julie Abrera for designing the flyer and program and Janet Moore at Duncan Memorial UMC for copying everything.
Finally, and most appreciatively, to everyone who came and gave ao generously to our free-will offering.
To volunteer for FISH, call 540-955-1823. To contribute, send a check to FISH at P. O. Box 1154, Berryville, VA 22611.
Mary Nagelvoort FISH of Clarke County
