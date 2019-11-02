The right experience
On Nov. 5, voters in Winchester have a unique opportunity to elect Tara Helsley to serve as clerk of the Winchester Circuit Court. Tara is a lifelong resident of Winchester, graduate of Handley High School, and a Shenandoah University alum.
The knowledge she has gained serving in the Commonwealth Attorney’s office for 17 years gives her the right experience to do the job and do it correctly. Her personality, organizational skills, commitment to quality service, and attention to detail will be a breath of fresh air in the courthouse.
What about her opponent? Have you noticed the little stickers taped in the corner of candidate Will Gardner’s yard signs? Gardner added those stickers long after his campaign began distributing the signs and after he was “caught.” Not very reassuring that a man who wants to be elected as Circuit Court Clerk was either careless or reckless when he neglected to have the required language printed on the signs disclosing who paid for the signs, a violation of Virginia Code § 24.2-956.
The signs on his vehicle and many of his large signs also do not display the required disclosure. And, Gardner had to backtrack on the language for the published notice required to put the School Board referendum on the ballot. Now Gardner is included in the Oct. 23 Democratic ticket ad in this newspaper which does not include the required disclosure. This is not a good track record.
Join me in casting your ballot for Tara, Chris Collins for delegate, and Jill Vogel for Virginia Senate.
Robert Hess Winchester
