The worst of politics
I saw a cable TV ad the other day for Randy Minchew, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 10th District. What I saw was outright nasty, misleading, and a sickening reminder of how politics can sometimes bring out the worst in us.
The ad accuses Minchew’s opponent and incumbent Del. Wendy Gooditis of “pocketing” state resources that would have otherwise gone to veterans, seniors, and children in need. The sole reasoning for this assertion is that Gooditis did not use those funds to open a district office with funds given to her by the Commonwealth of Virginia for office expenses.
Wendy Gooditis did not “pocket” a dime of that money. She’s used her state resources to help her local constituents.
Virginia issues each state delegate a monthly stipend to cover official expenses. Many delegates, including local delegates Dave LaRock and Chris Collins, do not spend this money on rent for a physical office space. That does not mean our local officials are “pocketing” that money; they are using it for other expenses that come with the job.
It’s clear that Randy Minchew is grasping at straws, but in doing so he opens the door for a dangerous precedent. Attack ads on a candidate’s positions and policies are one thing, But accusing a state official of “pocketing” resources based on an entirely unfounded assertion is gross, disrespectful, and out of line with the values of Virginia and its voters.
Mr. Minchew would be well advised to apologize and rescind this ad.
Edward L. Jaffee, Frederick County
Changing the definition of pro-life
Replying to Terri Merrill’s commentary “Pro-Life Candidate,” Terri was alluding to the Republican candidate for the House of Delegates Chris Collins when she very clearly stated he isn’t pro-life.
Terri gives a long list of things that are absolutely true concerning Mr Collins — thank God. Yes, he voted against Medicaid expansion in Virginia; yes, he voted yes to reinstate a tax credit for the coal industry; yes, he voted against multiple bills that would create regional initiatives on so-called climate change; and yes, he voted against bringing the ERA to the floor for a vote.
Terri has singlehandedly changed the meaning of pro-life. Chris Collins is 100% pro-life when it comes to the protection of the unborn baby (not fetus) while the other candidates who Terri mentioned — all liberals — are pro-choice.
The only candidate that answered my question was Ronnie Ross. His reply is as follows- I asked him whether he was pro-life or pro-choice on the matter of abortion. He said, “My view is that these decisions are best left between women and medical professionals.” That is a 100% cop out.
I believe the other names mentioned would agree with him — Irina Khanin, Wendy Gooditis, and Mavis Taintor. My wife and I thank God for those like Mr. Collins, Dave LaRock, and Jill Vogel who stand up for the sanctity of life from the womb to the grave.
Edward Schraff, Winchester
