The evangelical indictment of Trump
President Trump’s reaction to an unflattering editorial by CHRISTIANITY TODAY calling for his impeachment simply adds another illustration of why he deserves to be impeached.
I would simply add that evangelical Christians might want to consider, not whether Mr. Trump is guilty of violating the articles of impeachment enacted by the House of Representatives, but whether he is guilty of violating the final four Ten Commandments: 7 “You shall not commit adultery.”; 8 “You shall not steal.”; 9 “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.” and 10 “You shall not covet your neighbor’s house; you shall not covet your neighbor’s wife, nor his male servant, nor his female servant, nor his ox, nor his donkey, nor anything that is your neighbor’s.”
Mr. Trump has clearly violated all of these, and perhaps many would agree that he has also violated the 2nd Commandment by trying to make himself the center of attention, an idol. His violation of these Commandments is far stronger grounds for impeachment than the articles specified by the House of Representatives and should be the grounds considered by evangelicals and other Christians in considering his impeachment.
Robert Shriner
Frederick County
(7) comments
The fake evangelicals don't care, fortunately, they are in the minority.
Again, nobody is going to take Christian definitions or lessons from you.
I'm merely agreeing with the author of this. I'd never try to educate anyone about what has become a republican Super Pac, aka far right evangelicals who disguise themselves as christians
Yes, you do. You just did. I understand you have to grandstand for the low information libbies, but I am glad you know no one is going to take your definitions of “Christian” or “evangelical” with any seriousness.
Robert Shriner, I think the thing about bearing false witness should trouble you the most, since that is what you are doing. Read your scriptures again "for love covereth a multitude of sins" - Paul. There is no statement that the Samaritan was without sin, but he was good in the sense that he cared for others. It has been a long time since a President has done more for his country than DJT. We have jobs, we have hope, we fight no wars, the Executive Branch is transparent. The Left has taken over the "Christianity Today" rag and has gone socialist. That is not Christianity.
Agree wholeheartedly, David
God can handle his own “rules.” There are no Saints on either side of the aisle. Voters knew his past before voting for him. I never offered my sister to him. He has exceeded the expectations we had for him; no telling how far even that would have gone if he’d not been blocked in every possible direction.
