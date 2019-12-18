The intent of the petition declaring Frederick County a gun sanctuary, is, says the Dec. 7 Star editorial, to "'send a message' that Americans' gun rights are not to be trifled with." The question is, is that, in fact, the message being sent?
Democrats have waited a long time for the opportunity to enact some common-sense gun safety regulations. Their proposed new laws are apparently well-regarded and endorsed by most Virginians, given how they voted in November. Background checks on all gun sales; banning high-voltage weapons, bump stocks, and silencers; allowing one gun purchase per month; requiring that lost or stolen firearms be reported within 24 hours; prohibiting anyone subject to protective orders from owning firearms; and allowing localities to enact gun laws stricter than state law: none of these proposals seem too outrageous to most of us, including many gun owners. We can expect, and demand, that all the proposals be carefully crafted and constitutional, and if, once we see what comes out of Richmond, gun-owners feel that their rights under the Second Amendment are infringed, our system allows them to take their case to court.
The real message, then, seems to be that guns are more important than the interests and wishes of the majority of voters; more important than the rule of law, so treasured and insisted upon by our founders; more important than our union and our nation.
That is a frightening message indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.