In reference to the Thursday, Dec. 12, article about "prosecuting children as adults". I accept the view that children under 25 are immature, do not think like adults and lack adult impulse control and reasoning. These views raise a serious question for me. Why do we afford these children (at age 18) the opportunity to help chose the United States President and other leaders of our country?
William Waither
Frederick County
